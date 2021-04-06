Mumbai: Boyfriend held for rape after teenager jumps off sixth floor, survives

A local police station in South Mumbai has arrested a 20-year-old man on the charges of rape after his teenage girlfriend jumped from the sixth floor of her residential building in South Mumbai last week. The teenager who was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition told the police that her boyfriend raped her on the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the incident took place last week when a 19-year-old girl jumped from the terrace of her sixth story building in South Mumbai. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the authorities later alerted the police about the incident.

After she regained her consciousness, police asked her about the incident and what transpired her to take the extreme step. The girl in her statement to the police stated that her boyfriend refused to marry her and that was the reason she jumped from her building. The girl in her statement also said that her boyfriend raped her on the pretext of marriage.

On the basis of her statement, an offence was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for rape (376), repeated rape (376 (2) (N) ) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act said a police officer.

Hours after the offence was registered we arrested the accused, he was produced before the court next day which remanded him police custody, added the officer.

The girl miraculously survived as she fell on metal roof and did not landed on the ground directly. The girl is still admitted to the hospital but she is out of danger, said the police officer.