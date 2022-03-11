Mumbai: Boy impersonates Swiggy delivery agent, steals gold ornaments and cash; search on

Thane: The Naupada police along with the Thane crime branch are in search of a man, who is pretending to be a delivery boy for a food app, robbed a family. He entered the house, threatened a 15-year-old with a knife, asked his mother to get the gold ornaments, cash and fled away.

The police said the complainant is a 39-year-old woman, a resident of Panchpakhadi in Thane. She stays with her son, a 15-year-old boy and her husband who had a construction business. In her statement to police, she allegedly said the incident took place on March 9, 2022, in-between 12:45 pm to 1:10 pm.

"The complainant and her son were present at the house. When a man in his early 20s knocks on the door. He pretended to be from Swiggy, a food app and came for delivery. The victims claim they didn't order any food. However, the accused asked for a glass of water to enter the house. The woman went to get water, while his son was waiting outside," said a police officer from Naupada police station.

The police said the woman's son who practices karate doubted something suspicious.

"He brought a knife and tried to threaten the accused. The accused took the knife from him and kept it on him. Later threatened his mother to get the gold ornaments and cash from the cupboard. The woman gave the ornaments to the accused," said a police officer.

The police said the accused fled away taking gold and diamond ornaments, cash and mobile phone worth Rs 10.20 lakhs and fled away from the spot.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered at Naupada police station under sections 452, 392 and 506 (2) of the Indian penal code.

The Naupada police and Thane crime branch sleuths are parallelly investigating the matter. "We have scrutinized the CCTV footage to find the accused was wearing a mask and a cap. He tried to hide and was captured in the footage. Search to trace the accused is going on," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

