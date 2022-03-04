Mumbai: Both houses of Maharashtra Legislature adjourned for day amid slogan shouting by BJP on OBC reservation issue

Both the houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day on Friday amid slogan shouting by BJP on the issue of OBC reservation in local bodies. BJP took an aggressive posture in the assembly and council saying that the state government should not merely talk but walk on the restoration of OBC reservation in the local bodies.

Amid slogan shouting the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned twice and later for the day after Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal rushed through the business. On the other hand, the council was adjourned for 20 minutes by the Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar expressing displeasure over Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s statement on the OBC reservation. However, thereafter the Chairman adjourned the council for the day as the uproar continued.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly demanded the suspension of question hour to discuss the restoration of OBC reservation which has already been scrapped by the Supreme Court last year and thereafter the apex court on Thursday rejected the interim report of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) recommending the restoration of 27% political reservation in local bodies. He reiterated that BJP will not allow the holding of local body elections in the absence of OBC reservation.

‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is dishonest about protecting the OBC reservation in local bodies. The state government should immediately take steps and enact law on the lines of Madhya Pradesh for protecting the quota of the OBC community,’’ said Fadnavis.

‘’The Madhya Pradesh government has clearly informed the Supreme Court that conducting elections of local governing bodies is its own prerogative. The MP government said it is also willing to complete the empirical data collection for the OBC quota in a stipulated time,’’ noted Fadnavis.

On the other hand, the NCP Minister and Samata Parishad Founder Chhagan Bhujbal urged Fadnavis not to play politics but ruling and opposition can work together to restore OBC reservation.

Bhujbal said there has been a unanimous view that OBCs should get the reservation and show to the country and the world that ruling and opposition are together on this issue.

Bhujbal said the UPA government after the Supreme Court ruling way back in 2010 had collected the empirical data of OBC and later submitted it to the apex court in 2016. However, he claimed that the BJP led government at the Centre and the Devendra Fadnavis led government in Maharashtra did not act on it which led to the scrapping of 27% OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra.

Even Fadnavis, who was state chief minister for five years, did not do anything on that front," Bhujbal alleged.

"Neither you nor the Modi government took any further steps further and now you are blaming us," he said and accused Fadnavis of indulging in politics.

