Mumbai: Borivali recorded maximum number of COVID-19 deaths in 2020, says BMC

Mumbai: The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 81,089 Mumbaikars in 2020, and the numbers continue to rise on account of the second wave. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its official data submitted before the Bombay High Court on Thursday revealed that of the 81,089 death, 4,718 were children.

As per the data submitted before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta most Mumbaikars died in Borivali (R central ward). The data states that 3,882 citizens died in Borivali alone followed by Andheri, Bandra, Kandivli and Bhandup, recording 3183, 3165, 3145 and 3035 deaths respectively.

Further the wards like Matunga, Andheri East, Dadar, Malad, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the last one year due to Covid. Only wards areas like Bhuleshwar, Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar (D ward), Byculla, Reay Road (E ward), Mulund and Dahisar recorded less than 1000 deaths.

The official data further shows that a total of 45,953 Hindus died of Covid while 13,295 Muslims and 4,434 Christians lost lives to the deadly virus. All these bodies were either buried or cremated as per the religious rites.

Of the total 81,089 dead bodies around 9,137 of them were cremated in the electric furnaces. Among these 6,754 were claimed by their families and 2,383 were unclaimed bodies.

A total of 5,552 bodies were cremated in the PNG (piped natural gas) furnaces across the city.