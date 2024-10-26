Mumbai: Borivali Police Seizes Adulterated Sweets Worth ₹31 Lakh Ahead Of Diwali

Borivali Police and FDA seize adulterated sweets worth ₹31 lakh ahead of Diwali celebrations | Representational Image

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali, the Borivali police along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have seized sweets made from adulterated ingredients worth Rs 31 lakh on Friday. The action was taken against M/s Maa Ashapura Sweets in Daulat Nagar and owned by one Himmatsing Rajput, 41.

According to the police, the Economic Offences Wing received information from a reliable source that sweets made with adulterated products were being produced in the jurisdiction of Borivali police station, and sold to shops in Mumbai. Rajput and his workers were caught red-handed while preparing sweets in an unhygienic manner and mixing decayed cashew nuts.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Firecracker Sales And Flying Lanterns Ahead Of Diwali

The police seized 1,123 kg of cashew powder, 3,809 kg of cashews, 3,369 kg of kaju katli, 28 kg of sweets and 58 kg of ghee.