Mumbai: Bombay High Court uphelds conviction in 2009 murder of BPO girl who was stabbed by her boyfriend for losing ATM card

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction in the 2009 murder of a BPO girl who was stabbed by her boyfriend over dispute over her lost ATM card.

A division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Prithviraj Chavan dismissed the appeal filed Acquino Martis observing that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Martis challenging the order of the Thane sessions court of May 2, 2012, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

According to prosecution, quarrel used to take place between Martis and Paloma over the latter’s loss of ATM card as she suspected that Martis had taken the same. At the time, he was unemployed. They used to live in the same housing society in Mira Road, but in different wings.

Few days, before the incident, Paloma had confided in the building’s watchman Shailendrasingh and expressed fear for her life from Martis. She had then asked the watchman to accompany her to her flat after returning from work in the wee hours, said additional public prosecutor Arfan Sait.

On January 27, 2009, Paloma returned from her work at around 4 am. At the time, Shailendrasingh and watchman of neighbouring society went to drop Paloma from the building gate till her flat. Just as they left her and were descending the stairs, they heard her cry for help. As they rushed back up, they saw Martis stabbing Paloma.

Shailendrasingh tried to stop Martis when the later bit him in the hand. Martis then tried to stab himself and commit suicide. The watchmen tried to stop him, but he sustained some injuries.

Hearing all the ruckus, the neighbour also came out. The neighbour and the watchmen rushed them to the hospital. Paloma succumbed later that day.

The doctor, who treated Martis, told the court during trial that his injuries were self-inflicted.

Defence counsel Pooja Sejpal, however, argued that Martis was arrested on suspicion since he was in love with the deceased. Besides, she contended that the prosecution has not proved that Paloma’s ATM card was missing or was the bone of contention for the quarrel between the two.

“The prosecution has established the motive, the presence of the accused at the scene of offence and has also proved that the accused has caused hurt to himself at the same spot and had given history of suicidal injury to the doctor at the time of admission in the hospital,” observed HC while upholding Martis’ conviction.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:37 PM IST