Mumbai: Bombay High Court issues notice to state government, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Pravin Darekar’s plea

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government and a Pune based NCP leader on a plea by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pravin Darekar seeking quashing of an FIR filed last year against him for objectionable reference to women.

Darekar, while speaking at a public function in Pune, had allegedly made remarks against NCP. Local NCP leader Rupali Chakankar filed a complaint under section 509 (word, sound gestures etc intended to insult the modesty of women) of IPC.

The HC will hear the matter after three weeks.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:53 PM IST