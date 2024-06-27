 Mumbai: Bombay HC To Hear Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Plea For Extension Of Medical Bail Next Week
Goyal's lawyers, Aabad Ponda and Ameet Naik, on Wednesday mentioned his plea for an early hearing before Justice NJ Jamadar. On May 6, Justice Jamadar's bench granted interim bail to Goyal on medical grounds.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear next week the plea by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeking extension of his medical bail. He has sought bail extension stating that health continues to remain poor and that he lost his wife to cancer last month.

On Tuesday, his plea was listed for hearing before Justice Manish Pitale, who referred to a circular issued by the high court registrar in February stating that in applications where earlier pleas were considered and decided by a particular judge, then those applications shall be placed before the same bench.

Hence, Goyal’s advocates mentioned the plea before Justice Jamadar who said he will hear the matter within 10 days.

