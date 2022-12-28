Mumbai: Bombay HC refuses Kochhars’ urgent hearing plea

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Former ICICI Bank chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar on Tuesday approached Bombay High Court, calling their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a loan fraud case illegal.

The couple were arrested on Friday in a loan case concerning ICICI Bank and Videocon and sought an urgent hearing on their plea and an interim release. However, A vacation bench of Justices Madhav J Jamdar and SG Chapalgaonkar said there was no urgency and that the Kochhars can approach the regular court on January 2.

The CBI has alleged that six loans were sanctioned to Videocon group’s firms after Ms Chanda took helm of the bank as the CEO and MD. She was on the loan sanctioning committee for two of these loans, totalling 1,050 crores. After one of these loans of Rs300 crore was sanctioned in 2009, the next day, Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot transferred Rs64 crore to a company managed by Mr Kochhar. This is one of the instances of quid pro quo the agency has alleged. The fraud is said to have caused a loss of Rs1,730 crore.

The couple claimed in their plea before the high court that prior mandatory sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act were not obtained before their arrest. It plea also contended that their arrest was illegal as no notice was issued to them to appear before the agency as is required, when the punishment for the offences is above seven years. They sought that the high court quash the remand order of the special court.