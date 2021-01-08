Mumbai: Bombay HC allows BMC to upgrade infrastructure at Irla Nullah to 'save environment'

The civic body had petitioned the bench led by CJ Datta since the work that it seeks to carry out falls within 50 meters of Mangroves buffer zone. It pointed out that an application has been made even before the Mangroves Cell, which is yet to decide it.



Having considered the contentions, the judges said, "It is quite clear to us that per se there is no destruction of the mangroves by the BMC in carrying out the project. The mangroves however, being in the vicinity of 50meters, the civic body hence has approached this Court."

"It is also not in dispute that the work in question is a public work and is of considerable importance, and if executed it would safeguard and protect the environment," the judges noted.



The bench, however, refused to accept the contention of Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG) which said that the civic body can have alternative or better methods to execute the work.

"The BMC with its technical expertise has planned the project which is being implemented in public interest. In our opinion, methods to implement the project are required to be left to the wisdom of the BMC," the judges said while granting permission to the civic body to proceed with the work.





