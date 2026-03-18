Mumbai: Bomb Threat Email Targets BKC Passport Office, Police Conduct Sweep

Mumbai: BKC Passport Office Evacuated After Cyanide Bomb Threat, Police Find Nothing |

Mumbai witnessed a tense afternoon after a bomb threat email targeted the passport office in Bandra Kurla Complex, warning of cyanide gas bombs set to explode at 1.30 pm.

Extensive Search Conducted by Police Teams

According to IANS, following the alert, Mumbai Police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and crime branch officials, launched a thorough search operation. Dog squads and BDDS teams combed the premises to detect any potential threat.

No Suspicious Items Found, Vigil Maintained

Despite the intensive search, no suspicious objects were discovered at the site. Authorities, however, have maintained a high level of alert and continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety.

More details are awaited.

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