Mumbai: Bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school; cops to nab accused

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, January 11, said that they have booked a person under Sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for making a bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Amban school in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The call was received by the school at around 4.30 pm last evening. The police told ANI that the caller has been identified and will be arrested soon.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited