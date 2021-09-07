Mumbai: Bollywood actor takes drunk man to hospital after car crash

A Bollywood actor rushed a drunk man to the hospital after he crashed his car into him near Sitladevi temple in Andheri (West) on Monday evening. The car, driven by actor Rajat Bedi, hit the 40-year-old man, Rajesh Boudh, who was walking in an inebriated state. Bedi immediately rushed him to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where Boudh is recuperating, and then approached the DN Nagar Police to report the incident. While the process of registering an FIR was underway at the time of going to press, no arrests were made.

According to the DN Nagar police, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm, when Bedi was on his way home. Boudh, who was on the sidewalk, suddenly appeared before the actor's car. Before Bedi could apply brakes, his car had hit Boudh. Without wasting a minute, Bedi followed the rules and rushed the victim to the hospital for medical care, saving it from being a hit-and-run incident.

After getting Boudh to a safe and hospitable environment, Bedi, an Indo-Canadian actor, best known for his role as Raj Saxena in the film Koi... Mil Gaya, walked into the DN Nagar police station and reported the incident to the officials. An official said that subsequently, a case of accident and rash driving will be registered.

The police sources said that they are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage. Prima facie, it seems that Boudh was at fault, as he was in a highly inebriated condition at the time of the incident. The process of filing the FIR is underway, added the police.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:52 AM IST