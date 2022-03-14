Mumbai boils at 39.6°C; temperatures could touch 40°C in next couple of days

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Monday when the daytime temperature touched 39.6 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has predicted more hot weather, and the way things stand, the city could end up breaking its hottest March day record of 41.7 degrees Celsius, recorded back in 1956.

Jayanta Sarkar, in-charge of the regional Meteorological Department (Mumbai), said the temperatures could touch 40 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. Several parts of the state, including the Konkan region, are in the middle of a heat wave which is hitting people and animals alike.

Pavan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), said he and his team have received calls on the helplines regarding birds collapsing due to heat and dehydration.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:28 PM IST