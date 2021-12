A body of a soldier was found near the Mira Road railway track in Mumbai yesterday, ANI reported.

As per the information given by Vasai GRP, he was missing since November 30. Further investigation underway.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:10 AM IST