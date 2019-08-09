Mumbai

Mumbai: Body of 31-year-old dentist found in Andheri flat

By Asian News International

Mumba: A 31-year-old dentist allegedly committed suicide in Andheri on Thursday, police said.The decomposed body of the woman identified as Swati Shigwan was discovered hanging inside her flat in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area here around 7.30 pm last evening. The police has registered a case and started the investigation.

