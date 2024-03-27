Mumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore

The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered near Carter Road, Khar seashore on Tuesday morning around 8 am. Identified as a housewife, she had arrived in Bandra West to visit her parents on Monday.

According to police, she jumped into the sea from the Khar side early in the morning. Her body washed ashore, and local residents discovered it, subsequently notifying the police.

Authorities stated that she was married and resided in Jogeshwari, and had been suffering from depression. There were no signs of foul play or injuries, and she was found fully clothed. The incident appears to be a case of suicide.