 Mumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore

Mumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore

Her body washed ashore, and local residents discovered it, subsequently notifying the police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image

The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered near Carter Road, Khar seashore on Tuesday morning around 8 am. Identified as a housewife, she had arrived in Bandra West to visit her parents on Monday.

According to police, she jumped into the sea from the Khar side early in the morning. Her body washed ashore, and local residents discovered it, subsequently notifying the police.

Read Also
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Head Injuries From Holi Festival Accident At KEM Hospital
article-image

Authorities stated that she was married and resided in Jogeshwari, and had been suffering from depression. There were no signs of foul play or injuries, and she was found fully clothed. The incident appears to be a case of suicide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore

Mumbai: Body Of 30-Year-Old Woman Found Near Carter Road Seashore

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Head Injuries From Holi Festival Accident At KEM Hospital

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Head Injuries From Holi Festival Accident At KEM Hospital

Revolutionising Cancer Care: US & India Join Forces For Ground-breaking Collaboration

Revolutionising Cancer Care: US & India Join Forces For Ground-breaking Collaboration

Mumbai: Builder Tekchandani's Custody Extended In ₹423 Cr Fraud Case

Mumbai: Builder Tekchandani's Custody Extended In ₹423 Cr Fraud Case

Fueling Drug Habit With Stolen Earnings: Rickshaw Thief Held In Mira-Bhayandar

Fueling Drug Habit With Stolen Earnings: Rickshaw Thief Held In Mira-Bhayandar