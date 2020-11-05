Mumbai: Boat owners pray as they start ferry service from Gateway of India to Alibag and Elephanta, with 50% seat-capacity

Mumbai: Boat owners brought religious students to pray after they started their operation of ferrying from Gateway of India to Mandwa, Alibaug and Elephanta caves tourist boat, currently running with 50% only for local citizen.
Boat owner’s association demanded the permission for 100% tourist’s capacity passenger for their business, in Mumbai on Thursday, 05 November 2020.
