Mumbai: BMC's ward demarcation hearing concludes

The hearing process on suggestions and objections pertaining to ward boundaries’ demarcation in Mumbai has been completed. The BMC said that out of 893 applicants, 555 applicants had attended the hearing process and 338 were absent.

A committee set up for the hearing will submit its report to the State Election Commission (SEC) on March 2. The SEC in the last week of December 2021 had issued a notification directing the BMC to publish its draft of electoral ward boundaries’ demarcation. Most of the 893 suggestions and objections received by the BMC till February 14 were related to boundaries, description of wards and population.

Nearly 450 were submitted by political leaders, including corporators, former corporators and workers of political parties. The BMC then submitted all the suggestions and objections to the committee set up by the SEC.

The committee comprises Municipal Commissioner, Konkan Divisional Commissioner, Additional Commissioner of the finance department, and two Collectors of Mumbai. The hearing started on February 22 and completed on February 23. The hearing process was conducted at YB Chavan Auditorium.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:47 AM IST