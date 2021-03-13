Mumbai: BMC's 'Team Dharavi' honoured with CNBC TV 18's 'Indian Business Leader Award' for COVID management

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'Team Dharavi' has been chosen as 'Covid Champions of the Year' and has been awarded the 16th Edition of CNBC TV 18-Indian Business Leader Award (IBLA) for having demonstrated extraordinary courage, going on the front foot by adopting ‘Chase the Virus Policy’ in May 2020 and arresting the menace of COVID-19 virus in Dharavi by July 2020.

Past recipients of the award have been some of India’s finest luminaries across Industries - Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kiran Mazumdar, N.R. Narayan Murthy, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, Anand Mahendra, Satya Nadella, Deepak Parekh, N.Chandrashekhar, P. Gopichand and P.V.Sindhu.

The Award shall be presented online on March 19 2021 on CNBC-TV 18 and other Network 18 platforms.