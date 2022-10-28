e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC's short film to create awareness on waste disposal

According to a BMC official, the sole aim of the campaign is to raise awareness amongst the people from the low-income group (LIG) who disposes waste into open drains without using waste bins provided by the civic body.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
BMC's short film to create awareness on waste disposal | File pic
Mumbai: The BMC has decided to initiate an awareness campaign on garbage disposal in slum areas. The civic body will display short films that give information about various problems that are caused due to waste disposal in drains, nullahs and creeks.

According to a BMC official, the sole aim of the campaign is to raise awareness amongst the people from the low-income group (LIG) who disposes waste into open drains without using waste bins provided by the civic body.

Purpose of the short film

The BMC official said that the short film will encourage people to segregate and dispose the garbage in the bins so that it could be treated and recycled. 

The short film will be 60-180 seconds long and will show real images and animation, explaining the consequences of drainage clogging and how it will benefit the citizens, once it is stopped.

The BMC has floated a tender for appointing a filmmaker for this purpose. The civic official said that the video will be broadcasted by the first week of December on the BMC official website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Apart from that, it will be displayed on digital advertisement boards at various public places. 

According to the BMC, their primary target are the residents of Govandi, Deonar, Mankhurd, Cheetah Camp Chembur and Shivaji Nagar areas of the eastern suburbs. 
According to the official, "Our main intention is to change the mindset of those people who resides near the creek and big nullahs. They should know the consequences of throwing garbage in the creek."

