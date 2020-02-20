Mumbai: BMC’s security fees for road remarks, RMC registration, asphalt plants raised

Mumbai: The BMC has increased rates of scrutiny fee and revalidation fee to issue road remarks, formation level, registration of RMC, asphalt, paver blocks plants, private materials testing laboratories and precast items manufacturing units. The chief engineer (roads) on February 17 issued a circular on the revision of these rates for 2020-21.

Security fee for the proposal received for the issuing formation level has been increased to Rs21,760 from the present level of Rs19,780. For remarks of internal/access roads/ layout roads to Rs22 per sqmt from Rs20 per sqmt and from a minimum of Rs22,000 from the present level of Rs20,000. The revised rates will also be applicable for remarks of construction of setback portion, entire roads of plots affected by DP road.

For the registration of RMC plants and private materials testing labs, the security fee has been revised to Rs10,820 from Rs9,830, The revised fee will be applicable to VSI crusher for crushed sand and pre cast items including Kerb stones, watertables, paver block headers, centre median and dividers and RCC frame and covers.

The security fee for asphalt plants and paver blocks has been increased to Rs21,760 from Rs19,780.

BMC in its circular said the security fee are enhanced every year by 10%.