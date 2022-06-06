Mumbai: BMC's Rs 100-crore solution for water leakages in eastern suburbs

Water flowing on road following leakage in pipeline (Representative) | File

In a massive overhaul of the water supply infra in eastern suburbs, the BMC has invited Rs 100 crore tender to primarily replace old pipelines, among other works, in the most-affected areas like Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli and Bhandup.

The mega project comes after the civic body’s recent announcement of the ambitious ‘water for all’ policy. The civic body supplies 3,850 million litre water everyday through a 6,000-km long pipeline network. Ideally, the loss percentage should not be more than 15 per cent of the total supply.

But, due to leakages and unauthorised connections, almost 25 per cent of water supplied to the city is wasted daily. The leakage problem also poses a threat to the health of citizens, especially if the pipeline passes along the sewage system.

Consequently, there are rising complaints of leakages and contamination from the suburbs. Last month, the BMC announced a 'water for all’ policy. But, to keep its promise, the civic body will have to first stop leakages of pipelines, which in turn, would end contamination. The policy’s implementation is an arduous task in Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kurla as these places have a large number of slums, hilly areas and unauthorised constructions. And, the illegal pilferage of water is more in these places hence the BMC would have to strengthen its pipelines, said the civic officials