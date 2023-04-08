 Mumbai: BMC's redevelopment of conservancy worker quarters faces delay & cost escalation
There are 46 quarters of the BMC's conservancy workers in the city

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a redevelopment of conservancy worker's quarters across the city under Ashray Yojana. The proposal for such quarters at Pragati Nagar and Mitha Nagar in Goregaon (west) was approved nearly two years back. While the work of redevelopment is yet to take speed the cost of the project has escalated by ₹90 crores from its initial cost of ₹382.66 crores. 

There are 46 quarters of the BMC's conservancy workers in the city. Out of it, 36 quarters will be redeveloped under the "Ashray Yojana". The BMC’s standing committee cleared proposals for redevelopment of conservancy worker's quarters in N ward (Chirag Nagar), L (Lions Garden), S (Amrapali Building) and T wards (Gaikwad Nagar). P-South (Mitha Nagar, Pragati Nagar) in 2021. 

1,104 new rooms to be constructed

Accordingly, 1,104 rooms of 300 sq.ft and 172 rooms of 600 sq.ft. will be constructed in Pragati Nagar and Mitha Nagar. The work has been allotted to M/s. Skyway infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. The cost escalation of ₹89.41 crores has been objected by leaders of BJP and Congress. Vinod Mishra, ex corporator of BJP said, " The redevelopment of quarters should be completed within a given time. We want to know the reasons for the cost escalation. Was the actual cost of the project not worked out when it was in planning stage."

Ravi Raja opposes project cost

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC said, "How can the cost of the project get escalated before starting the work? This shows they have not work on it properly." However, a civic official clarified that due to increase in the construction area, the cost has increased by 17.96 %. Also, the construction period has been extended to 30 months instead of 24 months.

