Mumbai: BMC's Ongoing Water Tunnels Project Aims To Combat Leakages, Enhance Supply In Key Areas

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: To address water leakages and contamination, the BMC initiated the construction of three new water tunnels in 2021-22. These tunnels will connect Amar Mahal to Trombay, Wadala to Parel, and Powai to Ghatkopar.

Designed to reduce water contamination, minimize manmade leaks, and enhance water pressure, they will benefit critical areas including Govandi, Mankhurd, Byculla, Kurla, Wadala, Parel, Powai, and Ghatkopar. The tunnels are anticipated to become operational from next year onwards, promising substantial improvements to the city’s water infrastructure, claims a senior civic official.

Recently, the BMC has been inundated with complaints regarding water shortages and contamination. In a review meeting on Friday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani highlighted that ongoing infrastructure projects and road works are damaging water supply channels, affecting overall water supply.

To address these issues, the BMC is implementing several measures to enhance monitoring for potential leaks, identify sources of contamination, and oversee the use of illegal motor pumps and unauthorized water extraction. However, the official claims that the three key tunnels under construction will significantly enhance water pressure while addressing leakages and contamination.

The 5.5 km tunnel from Amar Mahal (Chembur) to Trombay Reservoir, over 85% complete, will enhance water supply in Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Chembur, and Deonar by September 2025. The 9.70 km tunnel from Amar Mahal to Wadala and Parel, with breakthroughs achieved in August 2022 and June 2024, will improve water pressure and reduce contamination in Byculla, Kurla-Sakinaka, Parel, and Wadala, with completion expected by April 2026 at a cost of Rs 940 crore. The third 4.37 km tunnel from Powai to Ghatkopar started in April 2023, with Rs 200 crore allocated for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Around 5,934 complaints of water leakage have been reported till December 22, while the total number of complaints for 2023 stood at 6,228. The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water across the city per day, through a pipeline network of 6,000 km. Around 25 percent of this, or 1,000 million litres, is wasted due to leakage.