Mumbai: BMC's new initiative let's teenagers get COVID-19 vaccination at their college; check details here

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched an initiative for teenagers to get vaccinated at their colleges in a relatively known environment.

A request letter from College director or Principal with the number of beneficiaries to be inoculated can be mailed to collegevaccination@gmail.com

"MCGM proudly collaborates with @projectmumbai1 and @joshishishir to create at-your-college-doorstep vaccination for teenagers (age 15 to 18). College principals can avail of this free service by sending e-mail on collegevaccination@gmail.com", the civic body tweeted.

In the ongoing vaccination drive,, 23,03,040 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday, January 12 reported more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases, a rise of nearly 5,000 from yesterday. In the last 24-hours, the city reported 16,420 cases taking the tally to 9,56,287. However, 84 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is likely to see a spike due to a recent change in national testing guidelines, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.



The Maharashtra cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the COVID-19 situation in the state was alarming and decided to focus on tracking, tracing, testing and vaccination and above all strict implementation of curbs introduced to control crowding. The state has 2,06,046 active COVID-19 cases and weekly positivity rate of 21.39%.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:58 PM IST