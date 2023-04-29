Mumbai: BMC's M west ward office to save over ₹40K a month with new solar project on its terrace | FPJ

Mumbai: After the G-south ward office in Worli and the P-south ward office in Goregaon, the M-west ward has commissioned a 50 KW solar project in its ward office terrace.

The project is expected to save Rs. 42,500 per month on electricity bills and produce 5,000 units of energy.

Mumbai: BMC's M west ward office to save over ₹40K a month with new solar project on its terrace | FPJ

Read Also Maharashtra govt to lease land from farmers to facilitate solar power generation: Fadnavis

Mumbai: BMC's M west ward office to save over ₹40K a month with new solar project on its terrace | FPJ

Plant installed as per central and state government guideline

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of M-West, said, "The terrace of the M West ward office is in an area of 18,000 sq. ft., while the 93 solar panels will take up 2,100 square feet of space on the office rooftop. The panels have a life of about 25 years, so the office would save a huge amount for over two decades." The plant has been installed as per central and state government guidelines. The power generated will be supplied to the grid, with the electricity supplier accordingly providing the ward office with a rebate on the tariff. As per the current electricity tariff, it will help save Rs 1.27 crore on electricity bills in the next 25 years. The civic body has spent Rs. 34.60 lakh to install the solar power project. The cost of the project is expected to recover in the next six years, said the civic official.

The BMC’s G-South ward in Worli, with an annual consumption of 25,000 units, had installed a 20 KW solar plant on its rooftop last year. The plant will help it save Rs 2 lakh in annual costs, while a 25 KW solar plant in P-south ward in Goregaon will save Rs 3 lakh. Similarly, the city’s first dispensary, functioning in a modified container at Sewree-Koliwada, generates electricity through solar panels. The civic body has installed 15 solar panels on four containers, generating 24 units per day. It is expected to save Rs48,000 to Rs60,000 per year.