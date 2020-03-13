Mumbai: BMC’s K-West ward tows away 133 vehicles

Mumbai: In a drive to keep abandoned vehicles off the road, officers of K-ward (West) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have towed away as many as 133 abandoned vehicles.

Following orders of the state government, BMC earlier in a circular dated March 2, had instructed all ward officers to conduct a ground level drive to remove all ‘khataras’ (abandoned vehicles), which pose a severe threat to the health and safety of citizens.

Thus, the K-West ward has towed 39 two-wheelers, 45 three-wheelers and 23 four-wheelers. Ward officer and assistant commissioner Vishvas Mote had led the drive in which vehicles from areas like Sainik Nagar, Versova, Captain Sawant Road and Veera Desai road were taken.

Ahead of the drive, ward officers did a ground level survey to identify the spots where vehicles were parked. BMC will be sending letters to the vehicle owners, who will be given seven days time to claim them. If they fail, the vehicles will be scrapped for auction. Recently, the civic body procured land at Taloja, which will be used for dumping abandoned vehicles. The Bombay High Court, earlier in 2018, instructed the civic body to start a toll free helpline to counter the growing menace of abandoned vehicles.