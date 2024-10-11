Mumbai: BMC’s Hygiene Crackdown Results In 1,24,576 Cases And ₹3.56 Crores In Fines Across 24 Wards, With Colaba's A Ward Leading At 64,000 Violations

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Wards that house numerous government and corporate offices, such as A Ward—which includes Nariman Point, Colaba, Churchgate, and CSMT—have become notorious for dirtying public spaces. The BMC's nuisance detection (ND) squad and cleanup marshals have jointly registered nearly 64,000 cases in this ward alone for violating hygiene standards in public areas. The civic team also collected penalties totaling Rs. 47.81 lakhs between April and September. Overall, a total of 1,24,576 cases have been registered across the 24 administrative wards, resulting in fines amounting to Rs. 3.56 crores.

The cleanup marshals were once again appointed to their duties on April 3. To enhance transparency, the BMC’s IT department introduced an online penalty platform as part of the scheme. While a team of 30 marshals is assigned to each ward, the crucial 'A' Ward has over 100 marshals to ensure cleanliness. These marshals are equipped with a small printer connected to their mobile devices via Bluetooth, allowing them to print penalty receipts on the spot. The penalty amounts are directly deposited into the agency's account, minimizing complaints of extortion against the marshals. Also, the ward-wise ND squad has been activated to keep watch on the violators.

According to civic data, the ND squad has registered 42,000 cases, while the cleanup marshals have registered 22,604 cases in A Ward. "There are several tourist spots, important offices, and Mantralay in these areas. The area also has high foot traffic, which is why a larger number of cleanup marshals are deployed here,"said a senior civic official. Clean-up marshals are appointed by the civic body to enforce hygiene standards in public places, operating under the BMC’s 2006 Solid Waste Management bylaws.

They can impose fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for offenses like littering, illegal garbage dumping, burning waste, spitting, and not cleaning up after pets. Although the scheme began in 2007, it faced several interruptions due to allegations of extortion. The most recent contract ended in 2022, but officials stress that marshals play a vital role in maintaining city cleanliness and preventing public dumping.

Wards that collected the highest penalty (April to September)

Ward And Fine collected

A Ward: Colaba, Fort - Rs. 47 lakhs

L Ward: Kurla, Rs. 28 lakhs

D Ward: Malabar Hill, Rs. 24 lakhs

H West: Bandra West,Rs. 22 lakhs