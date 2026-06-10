Mumbai: BMC's F-South Ward Clears Encroachments From Reserved Lalbaug-Parel Plot After 12-Year Effort; School & Recreational Ground Planned | VIDEO

BMC's F-South ward removes encroachments from a reserved Lalbaug-Parel plot to facilitate the development of a municipal school and recreational ground | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, June 9: In a major enforcement drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) F-South ward on Tuesday cleared encroachments from a plot reserved for a municipal school and recreational ground in the Meghwadi–Lalbaug–Parel area, ending a 12-year effort to reclaim the land.

Once fully cleared, the site is expected to provide much-needed open space for more than 50,000 residents of Meghwadi, Lalbaug, Parel and Kalachowki.

Development plan compliance

Under the Development Plan (DP) 2034, the 7,872.14-square-metre plot has been reserved for public amenities, including a recreational ground and a municipal school. Of the total area, around 274 square metres was occupied by 13 tenants residing in structures on the land.

बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या एफ (दक्षिण) विभागाच्या वतीने करण्यात आलेल्या धडक कारवाईत मेघवाडी, लालबाग, परळ परिसरातील शाळा व मनोरंजन मैदानासाठी आरक्षित असलेल्या भूखंडावरील ७ बांधकामांचे निष्कासन करण्यात आले. अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (शहर) डॉ. (श्रीमती) अश्विनी जोशी यांच्या… pic.twitter.com/aiQrlAwk4E — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2026

In accordance with the BMC’s rehabilitation policy, the occupants were offered either alternative accommodation or monetary compensation based on prevailing Ready Reckoner rates and were duly served notices before the demolition exercise.

Demolition operation

So far, seven of the 13 structures have been removed, while action against the remaining six structures is expected to be carried out shortly. Officials said the clearance will pave the way for the long-pending development of public amenities in the densely populated neighbourhood.

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The demolition operation was undertaken using two JCB machines, a dumper, an ambulance and other equipment. Around 45 civic officials and staff members, backed by adequate police deployment, participated in the drive to ensure the smooth and peaceful execution of the operation.

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