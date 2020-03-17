Mumbai: ‘BMC’s cycle of woes’; Squatters, missing links delay Tansa cycle track

"It's good that the work is gong on but it's going at a snail pace. It shows that the BMC while introducing the proposal marketed it however didn't do viability studies like missing links between stretches. The body seems ill prepared," said Congress Corporator Asif Zakaria. The works were to be carried into three phases, the first phase of the project, a 14.1 km cycle track from Mulund to Sahar Road, for which Rs 131.68 crore is being spent. In the second phase, the cycle track of 12.9 km from Parsekar Chowk Ghatkopar to King Circle Matunga, Airport Boundary Line, Santacruz to Veer Aliyar Jung Marg was proposed. Rs 94.66 crore was spent but only 25 percent work was only completed.

The third phase of the scheme will include bridges over the major drains coming along this route, and protected nets will be set up to protect against wild beasts on the route passing through the Green areas in Bhandup.

"The work is going to be completed in three phases. The work has started but getting delayed due to encroachments. Once that is addressed the work will move in speed," said a senior civic official.