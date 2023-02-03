Mumbai: BMC's apathy towards budget suggestions irks representatives | File

The BMC's apathy towards the suggestions from the citizen and public representatives evoked protests from the political parties.

The BMC had invited suggestions from the citizens and public representatives about their expectations and suggestions for the betterment of Mumbai that could be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

However, till Friday, BMC officers didn't reveal how many and what type of suggestions they have received.

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader in BMC and Congress corporator, said, “BMC officers are mum on the suggestions. Tomorrow the budget will be presented and the public representatives have no idea about the suggestions. how will we know the administration really incorporated it into the budget? This is a hidden budget. No officer is ready to meet and share information. This should not be done in a democracy.”

Vinod Mishra, BJP standing committee member and corporator, said, “It is true that the administration should have announced how many suggestions they have received but I think they will reveal it during the presentation of the budget.”

On January 12, Congress, NCP and SP leaders had written a letter to the BMC demanding that the administration should seek suggestions from the public representatives and citizens and the same should consider while preparing the budget 2023-24. Accordingly, BMC on On January 18, published email addresses and appealed to people to submit their suggestions until January 28.

The Opposition had alleged that if the BMC budget is to be presented on February 4 then there is no time to incorporate the suggestions in the budget.

