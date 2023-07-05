Mumbai: BMC Plans To Lift Falling Standard In Its Schools

Mission 'Admission Campaign' | Representational image

The BMC has prepared a plan to improve the quality of education in its schools. Since the pandemic, the overall results of BMC-run schools have deteriorated compared to private schools. The civic body will identify weak students and accordingly will provide them additional teaching.

With 84.77%, the BMC-run schools have seen a major plunge from last year’s pass percentage of 97.10 in Class X exams.

BMC has revamped schools

A BMC official said that during the pandemic, students became used to giving exams from home. “Now they have to give exams at schools or centres allotted to them. It has come to our notice that the results have come down. The BMC has revamped schools, started digital classrooms and started offering CBSE, ICSE and IB curricula,” he said. “Still we are not able to compete with private schools.”

According to the officer, the BMC will focus on students who can secure more than 80% in the Class X exam and stand to gain more from additional classes, as well as students in the bottom rung, who are likely to fail. “We will bring them up to a certain level so that they score at least 35 to 40% [pass marks],” the official said.

BMC will take help of NGOs to improve standards

The civic body will also take the help of non-governmental organisations to improve teaching standards, he said.

BMC imparts education in eight languages. It also teaches subjects like music, art and handicraft to students. The civic body provides 27 school-related items free of cost.

Status

1,150

BMC-run schools in Mumbai

3,82,000

Total students