Mumbai: BMC Wants Details Of Third Parties In Hospitals

Aiming to improve the hospital condition and provide better healthcare facilities to the people, senior health officials from the Public Health Department of the BMC have started conducting rounds of major, peripherals and tertiary-care hospitals.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner said it is the civic body’s priority that patients get the best treatment from experts. The officials have directed all the suburban hospitals to provide details of the institution with whom they have collaborated to provide healthcare services so far.

Third parties handling ICU, MICU, NICU

“I have sought complete details and explanations of third parties who have been appointed to handle ICU, MICU and NICU at all the peripheral and tertiary-care hospitals. As there were several complaints of bogus doctors, action will be taken if any loopholes are identified,” Shinde said.

The civic hospitals cater for patients across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and require the best facilities. The initiative was taken after several complaints about doctors, appointed through a third party, who do not attend to their duty and get their salaries on time. Moreover, patients have faced inconvenience due to the absence of these doctors.

Hospital asked for information

A senior health official on the condition of anonymity said, “We have been asked for information about which company or organisation has been given the job to run the ICU and MICU. Is the doctor MD or MBBS? Do doctors work on time? Do they come and get paid? The details of all these things are requested and prepared and sent by some of the hospital authorities, while few are yet to come.”

Recently, the civic health department also started a cleanliness drive in all the hospitals under the monsoon safe drive. The Pesticide Department was also instructed to kill rats roaming inside the hospital premises and its surroundings. So far, more than 800 rats have been killed.

