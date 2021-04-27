Mumbai: BMC vaccinates 69,577 people on Monday; resolves to take it up to 1 lakh per day soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said it has vaccinated 69,577 people on April 26 and resolved to take it up to 1 lakh per day soon.

"Happy to share that MCGM did 69577 vaccinations in a day, yesterday. Team MCGM resolves to take it to 1,00,000 per day soon," municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a message.

As per the BMC data, a total 45,326 people were inoculated during the day with 42,006 of them receiving Covishield shots and 3,320 Covaxin including 2,233 beneficiaries who received the second doses.

Meanwhile, the BMC urged people to get vaccinated and not to crowd at the centres before time.

Taking to Twitter, BMC wrote: "69577 Mumbaikars got #Vaccinated yesterday. Let’s keep up the benchmark today. Take the #JabToBeatCorona, if eligible & registered. Please don’t crowd at the centres before time. The centres will open & operate as per stock availability #WeShallOvercome."