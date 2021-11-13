Mumbai: BMC urges pending 35 lakh beneficiaries to take their second COVID-19 dose

Nearly ten months after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out, the BMC on Saturday afternoon achieved 100 per cent first dose coverage.

According to civic officials, the city’s eligible population above 18 years of age is 92,36,546, and they have administered 92,39,902 beneficiaries with the first dose, as per the CoWin dashboard. Moreover, 65 per cent of the population, i.e. 59,83,452 people, have received both doses. They attribute the success to decentralisation and opening of Covid vaccine centres in each ward.

“In the morning session today (Saturday), the target of administering the first dose to 92,36,500 citizens has been achieved. This includes vaccinations at all government, municipal and private centres in Mumbai,” said a BMC official.



A total of 1,51,97,031 doses were administered, fully immunizing nearly 60 lakh people in the town. However, a chunk of beneficiaries were residents of the adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Pune and Sindhudurg are next in line to reach 100% first dose coverage.



Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Suresh Kakani said Mumbai reaching the milestone before other cities was a testimony to the health workers’ effort. He said vaccination wouldn’t slow down, nor would immunisation centres be reduced drastically, as more than 35 lakh people are yet to take their second dose.



Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Kakani have appealed to the citizens to complete their second dose.



Director of Critical Care of Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, Dr Rahul Pandit, said the accomplishment is the fruit of hard work, strategic understanding and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens.



“However, we must not let our guard down and honour the efforts made in the past 19 months. If precautions and appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is not observed, cases will be on the rise again. Celebrations like Christmas and New Year are coming up soon; stay alert and be cautious,” said Pandit, who is also a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force.



BIG PICTURE





Total- 1,52,85,884

1st dose- 92,53,482

2nd dose- 60,32,402

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:45 PM IST