e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BMC undertakes Rs 30 crore works to lock water leakages

The civic body invited tenders for the replacement of pipelines in Colaba, Fort, Churchgate, Mohamad Ali road, Byculla and Nagpada on Wednesday.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC undertakes Rs 30 crore works to lock water leakages | Getty Images/iStockphoto

To strengthen the city's water supply network, the BMC is replacing British-era pipelines across Mumbai. The civic body invited tenders for the replacement of pipelines in Colaba, Fort, Churchgate, Mohamad Ali road, Byculla and Nagpada on Wednesday. The estimated cost of the work is Rs 6.74 crore.

The BMC will also be laying 450-900 mm of new pipelines in Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar at the cost of Rs 23.63 crore. Whereas, the replacement of old pipelines from Bandra to Andheri and Kandivali to Dahisar is already underway.

Around 25 per cent or 900 million litres of water is wasted daily due to leakages and unauthorised connections. To stop water theft, the BMC introduced the 'water for all' policy on May 7, aiming to provide water connection to the unmapped settlement of the city.

But, the pipelines laid during the British era have become weak and fragile over the years. They develop bursts and leakages resulting in the loss of lakh of litres of water every year. To prevent it, the BMC has undertaken a replacement and restoration project of pipelines.

“Mostly the complaint of leakages and contamination has been more in suburbs. To avoid contamination, the BMC periodically conducts leak detection programs at the ward level and repairs the pipeline wherever needed", said the civic official. The civic body supplies 3,850 litres of water daily in the city.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC undertakes Rs 30 crore works to lock water leakages

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Malhar 2022: Taal magazine gives an insider’s view of fest

Malhar 2022: Taal magazine gives an insider’s view of fest

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh