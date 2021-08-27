Mumbai: BMC tweaks policy to trace contacts

Bracing for the impending third wave of Covid-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweaked its policy to trace contacts. Now, for each positive case, their contacts will be tested on the same day. This announcement comes after the doubling rate of the city dropped.

Officials have also been asked to keep a close eye on families reporting more than one patient. Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, earlier, BMC used to test the close contacts of the Covid-19 patient after four to five days if they displayed symptoms. Till then, they were advised to get home quarantined. However, it learned that people under home quarantine were not adhering to the protocols. “We are taking all the necessary measures to control the spread of the virus in the coming days. We need to test the close contacts of positive patients on the very first day, whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. We will also send samples for genome sequencing,” said Kakani.

Dr Mala Kaneria, consultant, department of infectious diseases, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, said BMC has decided to strengthen its contact tracing policy and test 20 high risk contacts of the index case rather than 15. Also, rather than waiting for five days, the high risk contacts will be tested sooner. “Earlier, the mean incubation period of the virus was longer. However, newer variants have displayed a shorter incubation period. With the easing of curbs and festivals around the corner, prompt testing may be prudent,” she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:27 PM IST