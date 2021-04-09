Mumbai: BMC tweaks Apr 7 order, allows direct offline food delivery from restaurants

Tweaking its order dated April 7 on food delivery during the weekend lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now allowed direct delivery of food (offline) from restaurants wherein people can call the respective restaurant to order. As per the earlier circular, it mentioned re-allowing food delivery through online service like Swiggy, Zomato etc.

The Maharashtra government and BMC on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

On Friday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants in the city can undertake home delivery of food items under the curbs imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread. The civic body had earlier in its circular dated April 7 stated that only online delivery portals like Zomato and Swiggy etc will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.

However, on Friday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to undertake home delivery of food based on orders placed by citizens over the phone or offline orders.

"The earlier circular mentioned about food delivery order via online portals. Realising that most people still prefer to call and order food, we decided to add that bit to the activities allowed during the weekend lockdown. Hence we clarified it on Friday," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner.