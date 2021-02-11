Mumbai: BMC to widen drains at two chronic flooding spots in Andheri

To curb the menace of water logging, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earmarked two chronic flooding spots -Aakriti Centre and Cargo Complex- in Andheri (East) and plans to widen the drains in these areas.

Civic officials of the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department stated that the existing nullah at Cargo Complex will be widened by two meters. "Most of these drains are clogged with plastic and solid waste. We will be unclogging them first and then be widening the aqueducts," said the official. He mentioned that the existing 4m drainage will be widened to 6m.

Earlier, this week, the BMC standing committee had cleared the proposal for this project. Officials stated that work will begin by the end of February. The civic body aims to finish the work before monsoon.

Earlier, during monsoon, the BMC had to place high functioning pumps to artificially drain the waters. Due to the low lying topography, Andheri continued to get flooded. Meanwhile, local corporators and public representatives have shared their concern with this project. "It’s good they are aiming to start the work early. However, I hope they are able to finish the work in the stipulated time and this doesn't stay as another void proposal," said Andheri East corporator Jagdish Amin.

Alongside this, the civic body, earlier this week, had sanctioned Rs 190 crore to carry out the drainage widening work in nearly 58 chronic flooding areas of Mumbai City and suburbs.