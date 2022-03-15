Mumbai: BMC to use ward war rooms to solve other issues other than Covid-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all the Covid ward war rooms to also resolve other major issues of the city apart from Covid-related issues. Mumbaikars can now make complaints related to health (covid and non-covid), solid waste management, fumigation and sewerage cleaning to their respective ward war rooms. The move comes as Covid-related cases witnessed a drop across Mumbai and as many a times citizens are unaware of where to complain about such issues. Civic officials said the main aim behind this step is to resolve problems of each ward at its respective ward level.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said they have appreciated the work done by the staff working at the Covid war rooms during the pandemic and want them to do the same work in resolving non-health issues of citizens by hearing them and helping them in reaching the concerned departments.

“We have directed all the ward officers to address their staff at the Covid ward war rooms to attend calls related to sewerage cleaning, sanitisation, fumigation and solid waste management, along with Covid and vaccination-related issues. We have come up with this idea to help citizens as before the pandemic we had received several complaints from citizens regarding there being no proper helpline numbers where they can make complaints,” he said, adding that there is a decentralised system in place and it has been successful and easily accessible to citizens.

Initially, the BMC had a dedicated the '1916' number for Covid-19 queries. It was in April last year that the dedicated ward war rooms were started to assist Mumbaikars with the requirement of Covid-19 beds or ambulances. The ward war rooms also helped in following up with international passengers landing in Mumbai and in testing them for the virus.

Doctors heading the K-east ward war room say that the calls had diminished when cases had stabilised in Mumbai, until December 10. After that, cases began to steadily rise and so have the calls. There had been a surge in the number of calls in the first two weeks of January, with most of the calls coming in from patients or their relatives seeking advice from doctors or enquiring about ambulances. “Currently, we get 10-15 calls daily, as compared to the 40-50 calls in the last three months. Most of the callers seek advice on what to do if their close ones show Corona-like symptoms, whether Covid beds are available, where to take vaccines, which is the nearest centre for vaccination and the procedure for home isolation,” a doctor revealed. This is typically the scenario in other ward war rooms as well.

A senior staff member of the D ward war room said the number of calls has reduced drastically since Covid cases have come down and now they are getting calls related to vaccination for bed-ridden patients, sanitisation and health issues. “We used to get more than 1000 calls during the third wave which has now come down to 10-15 calls daily. Most of the calls are related to vaccination drives and sometimes we get calls which are not related to health so we provide them numbers of concerned departments,” she said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:03 AM IST