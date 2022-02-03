Mumbai: BMC to table budget today; civic body staring at shortfall of Rs 1,454 crore in property tax collections

A cash-strapped Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scrambling to meet its target for revenue generation from property tax, even as it unveils its budget outlay today. The Free Press Journal has learnt that with less than two months left for the end of the current fiscal, the civic body is staring at a shortfall of Rs 1,454 crore in property tax collections.

So far, it has managed to collect 73 per cent of revenue as against the target of Rs 5,400 crore set for this fiscal. Figures collated until the evening of February 2, 2022, showed that the civic tax collection and assessment department has collected a total of Rs 3,946.36 crore so far.

“Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the assessment work and inspection of properties, as also the collection of property tax dues was unduly sluggish last year, with lockdown restrictions being the biggest factor. The collection of taxes started only after December 2020 and January 2021. This year, we have been actively collecting dues and assessing properties, hence, as compared to last year’s collection we must complete 73 per cent of the total targeted collection,” said a senior official from the department.

Property tax collection is the biggest source of revenue for the Mumbai civic body ever since its prime source of revenue – octroi – was scrapped in July 2017. During the 2020-21 budget, the civic body had set a target of Rs 6,788.58 crore for property tax collection for the fiscal. However, because of Covid crisis that hit the city, the target was set aside. The ensuing financial crunch prompted the civic body to dip into its reserved funds and it then planned to issue municipal bonds to fund various infra projects. The civic body managed to collect Rs 5,135 crore between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, against the target of Rs 5,200 for this fiscal.

This year, in less than two months, the civic body will have to collect Rs 1,454 crore by March 31 to meet its target for the current fiscal.

A senior official from the tax assessment and Collection Department said, “It will be a struggle to close the revenue gap in less than two months. Experience shows that it is not possible to generate more than 20 per cent of the estimated revenue target in the last couple of months. But our teams are working on a war footing to recover as much arrears as possible.”

However the effect of this shortfall in the collection will be seen in the civic budget 2022-23, to be presented today at 11am, sources in the BMC said.

The BMC is likely to increase the allocation for health infrastructure in its upcoming budget and the budget estimate for 2022-23 is likely to increase by seven per cent to eight per cent from last year’s Rs 39,038 crore. The allocation towards healthcare too will increase. According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani, the health department has demanded higher allocation towards infrastructure and primary healthcare services. “Hence, the health budget outlay will see a substantial increase this year,” he said.

Property tax target for FY 2020-21 - Rs 5,400 crore

Tax collected till February 2, 2022 - Rs 3,946.36 crore

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:24 AM IST