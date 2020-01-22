Mumbai: BMC to start ICSE and CBSE syllabi

No fees will be charged for enrolment into these courses,” said Anjali Naik, education committee chairperson. Furthermore, she said students will get admission for free by lottery process.

Advertisements will also be issued in newspapers, and banners will be put near schools and in residential areas. No new teacher will be hired as of now as there are many qualified teachers in BMC schools.

However, interviews and tests will be held in order to screen them for eligibility. These teachers will be given training for the new syllabi.

The proposal was sent to the BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi for approval after a positive response from the education committee. The proposal was approved at a meeting of the on Tuesday.

The ICSE board syllabus will be implemented only at Woolenmill Municipal School in G/North ward in Mahim and the CBSE board syllabus at schools in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East.

The funds required will be provided through the education department’s budget, the commissioner’s letter stated.