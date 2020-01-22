Mumbai: BMC to start ICSE and CBSE syllabi

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has decided to start the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board syllabi in civic-run schools. As a pilot project, the syllabi will be started in two schools from the academic year 2020-21.
BMC has decided on this in order to reduce the dwindling number of students and attract more students in its schools.
“We have approved the proposal for starting CBSE and ICSE syllabi in BMC schools. Initially, only two schools have been selected on a pilot basis. If we get positive response, then will go ahead with the other schools.
No fees will be charged for enrolment into these courses,” said Anjali Naik, education committee chairperson. Furthermore, she said students will get admission for free by lottery process.
Advertisements will also be issued in newspapers, and banners will be put near schools and in residential areas. No new teacher will be hired as of now as there are many qualified teachers in BMC schools.
However, interviews and tests will be held in order to screen them for eligibility. These teachers will be given training for the new syllabi.
The proposal was sent to the BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi for approval after a positive response from the education committee. The proposal was approved at a meeting of the on Tuesday.
The ICSE board syllabus will be implemented only at Woolenmill Municipal School in G/North ward in Mahim and the CBSE board syllabus at schools in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East.
The funds required will be provided through the education department’s budget, the commissioner’s letter stated.
