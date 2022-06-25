Mumbai: BMC to start free vaccination camps for 12-14 year children in school campus

AFP

Despite of spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government has directed to start schools across the state. Now, BMC has emphasised on the inoculation of 12 to 14 years old children. Hence, BMC has decided to implement free vaccination camps in privately run schools. Vaccination in BMC run schools has already been started.

There are 3 lakh 95 thousands students between the age group of 12 to 14 years in Mumbai. As per central government's direction, Corbevax vaccine is being given to children. Initially many parents had shown interest in vaccination but later number of vaccination started decreasing. According to BMC, many children were outside Mumbai or went for summer vacation so it could have been a reason behind the decrease in vaccination. Now students are resuming to schools again and to secure thier lives, vaccination will be done in schools. According to BMC officers, students number will increase after July 1st.

Medical officer of BMC said, "Our talks are going on with school management and parents associations for the inoculation. Thereafter, vaccination camps will be oraganised."

Since 26 January 2021, BMC has started vaccination at BKC Jumbo Covid centre. Till today, 2,13,29,876 citizens who are above 18 years have been inoculated. BMC has almost completed 100 percent vaccination of those above 18 years population.