Mumbai: BMC to start first phase of drainage cleaning before monsoon

Ahead of monsoon 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start the first phase of drainage clean-up by end of this month.

Every year, the BMC carries out declogging works in all the small and big drains of the city to ensure there is no debris during the monsoon. This unclogs the entire sewage network which further prevents waterlogging during monsoon.

Earlier this year, the BMC said that 80 percent of drainage unclogging will be carried out between March and May and the remaining works will be carried out between June and September.

A senior civic official has said that the first phase of work will start from eastern suburbs. However, there has been a delay in the tendering process.

"We have already awarded the contract to a private contractor, the tendering process was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation, however we expect to start the works soon," said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile the proposal of issuance of work order has already been submitted to the civic standing committee and as soon as the committee approves work order will be issued.

"It will take up to 15 days for issuing the work order after it's approved by the standing committee," the official added.

The first phase will cost around Rs 1.3 crore to the civic body and as soon as the first stage work begins the civic body will invite tenders for the remaining two phases as well.