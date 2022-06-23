e-Paper Get App

Water supply to Malad and Andheri to improve; details here

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day (MLD) through a pipeline network of around 6,000 km going through the city

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be repairing and replacing old pipelines to improve the water supply in areas of Malad and Andheri.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 7 crore and the work will start in October, after the monsoon.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day (MLD) through a pipeline network of around 6,000 km going through the city.

Ideally, the loss percentage should not be more than 15 per cent of the total supply. However, due to leakages and unauthorised connections, almost 25 per cent of water supplied to Mumbai is wasted daily.

Complaints of leakages and contamination have been more in the suburbs. Water gets polluted due to leaking in pipes, which can adversely affect the health of citizens. Water pipes running along sewage systems face a higher risk of contamination.

In order to prevent this, the BMC has undertaken major work on the replacement of old pipes, removing leakages and preventing contamination.

In the first week of June, the civic body invited a tender of around Rs 200 crore for work in the eastern and western suburbs.

On Wednesday, the civic body invited another tender of Rs 7 crore for the work in Malad and Andheri.

New pipelines will be installed in areas, including Gaikwad Nagar (Malad West), Ambujwadi Gate No 8, Malad-Malvani village, Malvani gate No 6, Aarey Colony in Malad South and Andheri West.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC repairs Sewri water pipe leakage within 150 minutes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiWater supply to Malad and Andheri to improve; details here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today

Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde reaches crucial number; TMC protests detained

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde reaches crucial number; TMC protests detained

'Sign of slavery': PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking to change callsign 'VT' written on Indian aircraft

'Sign of slavery': PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking to change callsign 'VT' written on Indian aircraft

Mumbai: Latest Updates- EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

Mumbai: Latest Updates- EV charging stations in Maharashtra to make road journeys smoother

In Pictures: Coach leaps into pool to save athlete's life at World Aquatics Championship

In Pictures: Coach leaps into pool to save athlete's life at World Aquatics Championship