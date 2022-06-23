Water supply to Malad and Andheri to improve; details here

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be repairing and replacing old pipelines to improve the water supply in areas of Malad and Andheri.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 7 crore and the work will start in October, after the monsoon.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day (MLD) through a pipeline network of around 6,000 km going through the city.

Ideally, the loss percentage should not be more than 15 per cent of the total supply. However, due to leakages and unauthorised connections, almost 25 per cent of water supplied to Mumbai is wasted daily.

Complaints of leakages and contamination have been more in the suburbs. Water gets polluted due to leaking in pipes, which can adversely affect the health of citizens. Water pipes running along sewage systems face a higher risk of contamination.

In order to prevent this, the BMC has undertaken major work on the replacement of old pipes, removing leakages and preventing contamination.

In the first week of June, the civic body invited a tender of around Rs 200 crore for work in the eastern and western suburbs.

On Wednesday, the civic body invited another tender of Rs 7 crore for the work in Malad and Andheri.

New pipelines will be installed in areas, including Gaikwad Nagar (Malad West), Ambujwadi Gate No 8, Malad-Malvani village, Malvani gate No 6, Aarey Colony in Malad South and Andheri West.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC repairs Sewri water pipe leakage within 150 minutes