Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs. 200 crores to resurface 200 km of roads in city

Potholes on Dahisar Check Naka to Bhayandar route. | File Photo

The civic body will spend Rs. 200 crores to resurface 200 km of roads in the city, a BMC official said Friday. Accordingly, a tender was invited for the roads of the western suburbs at the cost of Rs. 55.88 crores on Friday. "The tender for the roads in the city and the eastern suburbs will be floated soon. The work will start after the monsoon," said the civic official.

Two weeks ago Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the Mumbai beautification project at a cost of Rs. 1,705 crores. One of the projects will be the resurfacing of roads for which tenders were floated on Friday.

To make the city potholes-free the BMC has already undertaken a work of concretisation of roads. The city is facing a pothole menace due to heavy rainfall in the monsoon. So the BMC has now taken up work for resurfacing 200 km of roads to be done at the earliest.

Mastic asphalt will be used to resurface roads that will be taken up for repairs, informed a civic official. The work is expected to be completed before the next monsoon, he said.

The tender is invited to resurface roads in Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar. Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure), said, "The tender is invited for resurfacing of the roads in the city, eastern and the western suburbs. The estimated cost of the work will be around Rs. 200 crores."

The city has a road network of 2,050 km. Around 1,050 km of it has been concretised. In the current fiscal, the BMC has undertaken concretisation work of 236.58 km of roads, while the other 423 km will be cemented next year.

Wards--estimated cost (in crores)

K East - Jogeshwari, Andheri east - 9.19

K West - Vile Parle, Andheri West - 10.37

P South - Goregaon - 14.33

P North - Malad - 12.02

R South - Kandivali, R Central - Borivali, R North - Dahisar - 9.87