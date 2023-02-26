Mumbai: BMC to spend ₹21,00 crore over 20 years on debri dumping

BMC | File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders and appointed contractors to lift debris, and transport it for scientific dumping in the dumping ground.

The contract is for 20 years and BMC will spend ₹21,00 crore for the work. The proposal has been passed by the Municipal Commissioner recently.

Mumbai Beautification Programme

Under the Mumbai Beautification Programme (MBP), the civic body will spend ₹1,705 crore for the beautification of roads, flyovers, Chowpattys, and traffic islands. However, it has been seen that debris lies on the roads, grounds, outside parks and near nallahs defacing the city.

3,500 construction works going on in Mumbai

As per the BMC, there are around 3,500 construction works going on in Mumbai and around 1,200 metric tons of debris is generated every day in the city.

According to the proposal, there is a provision in the construction and demolition debris rules 2016 and BMC has availed the said and appointed the contractor.

BMC divides Mumbai into 2 groups

The civic body has divided Mumbai into two groups, Group A and Group B. 15 administrative wards of Eastern Suburbs and the city are coming into group A and 9 administrative wards of Western Suburbs will fall into Group B.

The BMC will set up a separate mechanism for the said work. According to the proposal, two of these contractors will have to set up a debris disposal project of 600 metric tons on the five-acre land and will have to run it for 20 years. The civic body will pay the contractor around 30 to 32 crore every year for the next 20 years.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC fails to revive valet parking facility at Dadar despite good response