Mumbai: BMC to soon appoint contractor for river rejuvenation project

Of all the other development projects, beautification of the Poisar, Dahisar and Walbhat rivers have been the top priority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The ambitious long-term plan of the civic body got an additional boost, after multiple firms expressed their interest in carrying out beautification works earlier this week.

The BMC is already in the process of appointing a contractor for the Mithi River development project. Senior civic officials of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) Department said now that firms have started to express their interest contractors will be appointed for beautification of the other three rivers as well.

In the 2021-22 Budget, the civic body had announced its 'river rejuvenation project'. As part of the project, the process of river widening, curbing pollution and desilting works will be carried out in a phased manner.

"We are in the last stage of finalising the contractors as presently we are studying the reports submitted them," said an official.

"Multiple firms have expressed interest for carrying out the project, we will be finalising the contractors soon following which the proposal will be tabled at the civic standing committee for approval," the official added.

Furthermore he added alongside the widening works, the contract of beautification of the banks and its maintenance will also be given to one of the contractors.

"Alongside the beautification we are also aiming towards improving the air quality," the official mentioned.

The entire project will cost around Rs 1,400 to the civic body and once the work orders are given, completion of the project will take around 36 to 42 months.