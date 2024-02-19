Mumbai: BMC To Soon Appoint Consultant For Exotic Animals At Zoo

Byculla zoo | BL Soni

Mumbai, February 19: The BMC will appoint a project management consultant to create exhibits for exotic animals at Byculla Zoo. Nearly two years ago, the tender was scrapped twice after the Congress and BJP alleged cartelisation and cost escalation.

While the tenders for new enclosures were estimated at Rs91 crore and Rs94 crore, the civic body received bids from two companies for Rs146 crore and Rs145 crore, respectively, an escalation of around Rs106 crore in 2022.

The civic body has not procured any new animals in the past two years, even though there are plans to house white lion, cheetah, black jaguar, ringtail lemur, wallaby, chimpanzee, mandrill monkey, lesser flamingo and emu.

Appointment Criteria:

A senior civic official said, “We had plans to create exhibits on two plots of about 12 acres, but were not able to acquire 2.5 acres and the tender was scrapped. A company with international experience will be appointed as consultant. This firm will work on design, required amenities and facilities for the exhibits, following which a fresh tender will be floated in 45 days.”